Celtics’ Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker Found Special Chemistry On Court

Finding on-court chemistry isn’t uncommon post-NBA trade deadline, but it appears two Boston Celtics teammates have formed a special bond since March 25.

Evan Fournier has meshed particularly well with Kemba Walker since joining the Celtics via trade the day of the 2021 deadline. Both players have missed time due to injury and COVID-19. But when they have played together, they found quite a rhythm.

Head coach Brad Stevens pointed this out Wednesday night after the Celtics’ 36-point victory over Fournier’s former squad, the Orlando Magic. Stevens said the two have very much enjoyed playing together, especially after being opponents for years, per Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith.

Walker confirmed this during his own postgame media availability, per The Athletic’s Jay King. The point guard said his chemistry with Fournier was instant and is convinced his teammate will play a big role for the Celtics down the stretch.

“We know what he’s capable of. I know what he’s capable of,” Walker told reporters, per the team. “He’s going to be huge for us down the stretch. We need him, big time.”

This just might be the beginning of a beautiful partnership.

