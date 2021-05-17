Celtics Fans Raise $40,000 For Marcus Smart’s Foundation In 4 Days

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a trying year for the Boston Celtics, who on Sunday finished the regular season at .500 following a loss to the New York Knicks.

And much of that frustration spewed from fans and media coverage of the inconsistent campaign, adding fuel tot he fire of negativity.

But one passionate Celtics fan hoped that as the regular season drew to a close, he could bring some good vibes to the team as it gears up for the NBA’s play-in tournament.

And more importantly, to Marcus Smart’s foundation.

In an online fundraiser named the “People’s Tommy Point Charity Drive for 18,” paying homage to late Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn, fans raised $40,128.06 for the guard’s charity.

Over the course of four days this online community was able to raise $40,128.06 for @YGC_Foundation and @smart_MS3 in the first Peoples Tommy Point charity drive. Masterclass pic.twitter.com/jfQPjohPzw — Riffs Man (@Riffs_Man) May 14, 2021

“To win the inaugural Tommy Award meant a whole lot to me. But to see this blow up by some people who just want to do good in the world is crazy,” Smart said on Twitter on Tuesday shortly after the drive launched. “I appreciate it so much and the YGC Foundation will put all this to great use for kids! I truly thank everyone involved!