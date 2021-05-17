Celtics Give High Praise For Wizards’ Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal

NESN Logo Sign In

Having to go through the Washington Wizards in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament is not ideal for the Boston Celtics.

But as fate would have it, the two Eastern Conference squads tip-off Tuesday to decide who clinches the No. 7 seed and a right to advance to the playoffs.

As the Celtics struggled all season with inconsistencies, the Wizards are trending in the opposite direction. Boston took the season series, 2-1, but since they last saw each other, Washington has gone on quite the run to close out the regular season.

Of course, that was much in part thanks to Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

“It’s going to take a team effort,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said of Beal after practice Monday. “I’m not going to be on him the whole time, and the way we play defense, we switch a lot. So it’s going to take a full team effort. Especially a guy like him who can score the ball from any position on the court. You just go out there and try to make it as hard as you can for him.”

Beal finished the season second in the NBA in scoring with an average of 31.3 points per game over 60 contests. In every game against Boston this year, the three-time All-Star guard dropped 35 or more points.

And then there’s Russell Westbrook.