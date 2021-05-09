Celtics Wrap: Heat Overwhelm Boston In Most Important Game Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Heat still are better than the Celtics, and they proved it Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Miami earned a 130-24 win over Boston in the most important game of the season for both teams. As a result, the Celtics now are two games behind the Heat for sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Boston will participate in the play-in tournament if it finishes between seventh and 10th place.

The Celtics, who did not have Jaylen Brown in the lineup, were led by Evan Fournier, who had his best game in a Boston uniform, scoring 30 points on 7-for-11 3-point shooting. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, with Kemba Walker adding 18.

Rookie Aaron Nesmith also had another strong game, scoring 16 points.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson all scored 20-plus points for the Heat. Robinson knocked down six of 10 3-point attempts.

The team stats largely were even, as this game really was a tale of two halves.

The Celtics dropped to 35-33 with the loss while the Heat improved to 37-31 with the victory.