Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown, Tristan Thompson Both Out Against Magic

The Boston Celtics will be without two important players Wednesday when they visit the Orlando Magic.

Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson will sit with an ankle sprain and pectoral injury, respectively, according to the Celtics. Brown aggravated his already-sprained ankle late in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Train Blazers.

On a positive note, Jayson Tatum, who also was injured Sunday night, will suit up for the Celtics. So, too, will Kemba Walker who missed Boston’s last five games due to an oblique injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Orlando:



Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (left pectoral strain) – OUT

The Celtics and Magic are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston currently ranks seventh in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, while Orlando is 13th.

