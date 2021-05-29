Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Doubtful For Game 4 Vs. Nets

Kemba Walker is question for Sunday's game, too

It seems the Boston Celtics will be without one of their most crucial frontcourt contributors when they host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 of the first-round series Sunday.

Robert Williams is deemed to be “doubtful” for the clash at TD Garden, in which the seventh-seeded Celtics will look to even up their series with the second-seeded Nets. Williams is on the team’s injury report with a left ankle sprain, which he suffered during Friday’s win.

Kemba Walker is questionable with a bone bruise on his left knee, too. Jaylen Brown is the only Celtic officially out, which is not a surprise given the fact he underwent season-ending wrist surgery earlier this month.

The Celtics trail the Nets 2-1 in the best-of-seven series entering Sunday. Boston earned a Game 3 victory behind Jayson Tatum’s 50 points on Friday at TD Garden.

