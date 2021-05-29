Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Doubtful For Game 4 Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems the Boston Celtics will be without one of their most crucial frontcourt contributors when they host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 of the first-round series Sunday.

Robert Williams is deemed to be “doubtful” for the clash at TD Garden, in which the seventh-seeded Celtics will look to even up their series with the second-seeded Nets. Williams is on the team’s injury report with a left ankle sprain, which he suffered during Friday’s win.

Kemba Walker is questionable with a bone bruise on his left knee, too. Jaylen Brown is the only Celtic officially out, which is not a surprise given the fact he underwent season-ending wrist surgery earlier this month.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4:



Jaylen Brown (left Scapholunate Ligament surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee medial bone bruise) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2021

The Celtics trail the Nets 2-1 in the best-of-seven series entering Sunday. Boston earned a Game 3 victory behind Jayson Tatum’s 50 points on Friday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images