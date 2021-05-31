Celtics Injury Report: Kemba Walker Doubtful For Game 5 Against Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s win or go home for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, and they, once again, may be shorthanded.

Boston went down 3-1 in its first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a 141-126 loss at TD Garden on Sunday while it was without Kemba Walker (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle).

It’s unclear if the duo will play Tuesday at Barclays Center after the Celtics’ injury report revealed the duo is doubtful.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 5 vs. Brooklyn:



Jaylen Brown (left scapholunate ligament surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee medial bone bruise) – DOUBTFUL

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 31, 2021

Walker and Williams have struggled all year to stay healthy this year with various injuries. Williams sprained his ankle in Game 2 after a strong performance in Game 1. He previously had been dealing with turf toe.

Walker, meanwhile, suffered a bone bruise that was unrelated to his previous knee ailments. He sat out Game 4, and it looks like he’ll do much of the same come Tuesday.

The Celtics look to extend their season with a win at 7:30 p.m. ET.