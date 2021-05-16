Celtics Wrap: Knicks Outlast Celtics In Dramatic Regular Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics, for all their alleged talent, finished their season with a .500 record thanks to Sunday’s 96-92 loss to the New York Knicks.

Brad Stevens’s team, without Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, among others, tried their best but ultimately came up short against one of the better teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

It wasn’t all bad, however — far from it. Boston trailed by 20-plus points multiple times but fought back in the fourth quarter, and even had a chance to take a lead. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Jabari Parker enjoyed an impressive game, leading the Celtics with 18 points. Tremont Waters also showed out, scoring 17 points while providing energy off the bench. Romeo Langford and Grant Williams scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

RJ Barrett paced New York with 22 points while MVP hopeful Julius Randle scored 20 in a rather underwhelming performance.

The Celtics finished their regular season at 36-36 with the loss, while the Knicks improved to 41-31 with the victory, clinching the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed in the process.

