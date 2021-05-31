Celtics Legend Calls Out Kyrie Irving For ‘Classless Act’ After Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

Cedric Maxwell was none too pleased with how Kyrie Irving elected to depart the TD Garden parquet floor Sunday night.

Irving, who scored 39 points in Brooklyn’s 141-126 win over Boston, appeared to intentionally step on the Celtics’ center-court logo after greeting his Nets teammates. The star point guard, of course, had a messy split with the C’s two years ago and might not have always enjoyed his time in Boston for reasons more than one.

Cedric Maxwell, the 1981 NBA Finals MVP and current radio color analyst for the Celtics, called out Irving via Twitter.

“Kyrie, u are a great player! Why the classless act? (#Kyrie stomps on iconic Celtics leprechaun.),” Maxwell tweeted.

A far more serious incident occurred mere moments after the seven-time All-Star left the court. A Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Irving as he made his way to the tunnel. The fan, per a statement from TD Garden, was arrested by Boston Police and will be subject to a lifetime ban from the arena.

