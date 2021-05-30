Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics and Nets are set to square off in Game 4 of their first-round NBA Playoff series.

Boston shocked many Friday when it knocked off Brooklyn to avoid falling down 3-0 in the series. Now, in front of a packed TD Garden, the Celtics have chance to even the series against Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Will Boston somehow pick up another victory, or will the Nets take a commanding 3-1 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s Game 4 between the Celtics and the Nets:

When: Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images