Celtics Vs. Nets: Full Schedule For First-Round NBA Playoffs Series

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Celtics’ postseason hopes were in jeopardy for some time, Boston will be taking part in the 2021 NBA playoffs after all.

The C’s earned an opportunity to compete for a championship by taking down the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in a play-in tournament game. With the victory, Boston clinched the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed and a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Atlantic Division rivals will kick off their best-of-seven series Saturday night in Brooklyn. Here is the full schedule — including TV listings — for Celtics-Nets:

Game 1: Celtics at Nets — Saturday, May 22nd at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Celtics at Nets — Tuesday, May 25th at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Nets at Celtics — Friday, May 28th at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Nets at Celtics — Sunday, May 30th at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Celtics at Nets — Tuesday, June 1 at TBD (TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary): Nets at Celtics — Thursday, June 3 at TBD (TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary): Celtics at Nets — Saturday, June 5 at TBD (TBD)

The Celtics and the Nets met three times over the course of the regular season. Brooklyn claimed all of the head-to-head matchups.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images