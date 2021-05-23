Celtics Wrap: Impressive First Half Wasted In Game 1 Loss Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are playing with house money in their series with the Brooklyn Nets, and for a good chunk of Saturday night, it looked like they might start off with a stunner.

After controlling play for much of the first two quarters, the Celtics squandered their advantage in the second half and fell 104-93 to the Nets in Game 1 of the first-round NBA playoff series.

While it ultimately was a bad night for Boston, Robert Williams was an absolute delight to watch. The third-year big man blocked nine shots (one shy of the NBA record), grabbing as many rebounds while contributing 11 points.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics — who made just one 3-pointer in the second half — with 22 points. Marcus Smart (17 points), Kemba Walker (15) and Evan Fournier (10) also posted double-digit scoring.

Brooklyn got contributions from the usual suspects. Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points. Kyrie Irving (29 points), James Harden (21) and Joe Harris (10) also scored in double figures.

The Nets lead the series 1-0.

