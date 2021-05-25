Celtics Odds: Market Believes Kemba Walker Will Bounce Back vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ best players were awful in Saturday’s series opener against the big, bad Brooklyn Nets. One quick glance at the box score will remind you just how much Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker struggled.

Tatum went 6-for-20 from the floor and scored only 22 points, while Walker shot an uncharacteristic 5-for-16 and finished with 15. It’s no secret that if those two combine for 37 points again, Boston will likely get the brooms.

Tuesday night’s player prop markets are up and ready for action at books across the country and Jayson Tatum currently has the highest point prop at 30.5. Believe it or not, Tatum’s number is higher than Kevin Durant’s (28.5), Kyrie Irving’s (24.5) and James Harden’s (22.5). Sheesh.

Celtics Game 2 player point props via DraftKings

Jayson Tatum O/U 30.5 u-120

Kemba Walker O/U 22.5 o-115

Evan Fournier O/U 15.5 u-130

Marcus Smart O/U 13.5 o-115

Tristan Thompson O/U 6.5 o-125

Tatum could easily go “Over” 30.5 as we’ve seen him score 50 points multiple times this season. But I don’t like the margin for error. Tatum could have a great game and score 30, and I would still be a loser given the number. And as much as I would love to roll the dice on Tristan Thompson’s “Over” and root for four dunks, my attention is focused elsewhere.

Kemba Walker’s name is leaping off my screen. I know, I know. He didn’t have the most consistent regular season in the world — but the volume is always there. Walker hoisted 173 shots (19.2 FGA) over his last nine games and 78 of those (8.6 3PA) came from three-point land.

If Walker sniffs anywhere near this recent average for attempts, he’ll have every opportunity to sail “Over” 22.5 points. Obviously, we’ll also need him to make his fair share. The market seems to agree with a bounce back, given its current position. There’s a reason it still opened at 22.5 after a dud of a performance the other night.