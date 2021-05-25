Celtics Odds: Market Believes Kemba Walker Will Bounce Back vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics’ best players were awful in Saturday’s series opener against the big, bad Brooklyn Nets. One quick glance at the box score will remind you just how much Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker struggled.
Tatum went 6-for-20 from the floor and scored only 22 points, while Walker shot an uncharacteristic 5-for-16 and finished with 15. It’s no secret that if those two combine for 37 points again, Boston will likely get the brooms.
Tuesday night’s player prop markets are up and ready for action at books across the country and Jayson Tatum currently has the highest point prop at 30.5. Believe it or not, Tatum’s number is higher than Kevin Durant’s (28.5), Kyrie Irving’s (24.5) and James Harden’s (22.5). Sheesh.
Celtics Game 2 player point props via DraftKings
Jayson Tatum O/U 30.5 u-120
Kemba Walker O/U 22.5 o-115
Evan Fournier O/U 15.5 u-130
Marcus Smart O/U 13.5 o-115
Tristan Thompson O/U 6.5 o-125
Tatum could easily go “Over” 30.5 as we’ve seen him score 50 points multiple times this season. But I don’t like the margin for error. Tatum could have a great game and score 30, and I would still be a loser given the number. And as much as I would love to roll the dice on Tristan Thompson’s “Over” and root for four dunks, my attention is focused elsewhere.
Kemba Walker’s name is leaping off my screen. I know, I know. He didn’t have the most consistent regular season in the world — but the volume is always there. Walker hoisted 173 shots (19.2 FGA) over his last nine games and 78 of those (8.6 3PA) came from three-point land.
If Walker sniffs anywhere near this recent average for attempts, he’ll have every opportunity to sail “Over” 22.5 points. Obviously, we’ll also need him to make his fair share. The market seems to agree with a bounce back, given its current position. There’s a reason it still opened at 22.5 after a dud of a performance the other night.
Kemba Walker’s points L/6 games:
15 at Brooklyn
29 vs. Washington
36 vs. Miami
18 vs. Miami
33 at Chicago
32 at Orlando
So Walker is averaging 27.1 points per game over that stretch. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but I would argue that his shots and minutes will only increase in the playoffs. And the best part about betting the “Over” with a guy like Walker is that he never really stops jacking jumpers.
I have no idea if the Celtics are going to cover Tuesday night as 9-point underdogs against the most talented team in the Eastern Conference. But I love my chances of Walker shooting, shooting and shooting some more.
Count me in for 25 points for Kemba.
Kemba Walker Over 22.5 points -115
RECORD: (39-30, +7.4)