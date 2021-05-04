Celtics Offer Encouraging Injury Updates On Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday provided mostly good news for Celtics fans worried about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s franchise cornerstones both suffered leg injuries late in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown, in particular, appeared hobbled and frustrated after aggravating his already-sprained ankle. But Brad Stevens on Tuesday provided encouraging updates on both Tatum and Brown, as well as injured guard Kemba Walker.

Tatum went through a full practice Tuesday, as did Walker, who missed the Celtics’ last five games due to an oblique injury. Brown, meanwhile, did not practice but seemingly will not miss extended time.

Here’s the full update:

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker both went through full practice today. Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) did not practice and will not play tomorrow, but is â€œvery much day-to-day after that,â€ according to Coach Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2021

The Celtics are scheduled to play the Magic on Wednesday night in Orlando.

Boston currently sits seventh in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.