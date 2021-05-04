Celtics Offer Encouraging Injury Updates On Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Tatum is expected to play Wednesday night in Orlando

Tuesday provided mostly good news for Celtics fans worried about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s franchise cornerstones both suffered leg injuries late in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown, in particular, appeared hobbled and frustrated after aggravating his already-sprained ankle. But Brad Stevens on Tuesday provided encouraging updates on both Tatum and Brown, as well as injured guard Kemba Walker.

Tatum went through a full practice Tuesday, as did Walker, who missed the Celtics’ last five games due to an oblique injury. Brown, meanwhile, did not practice but seemingly will not miss extended time.

Here’s the full update:

The Celtics are scheduled to play the Magic on Wednesday night in Orlando.

Boston currently sits seventh in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

