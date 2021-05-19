NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-100 victory over the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In Tournament at TD Garden on Tuesday.

With the win, the Celtics have earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and advance to play the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets in a best-of-seven playoff series.

Tatum scored 23 of his 50 points (14-for-32 from the field) in the third quarter as the Celtics completely turned the game around in the opening minutes of the quarter. Kemba Walker was equally crucial as the point guard contributed 29 points on 10-for-24 from the field, hitting three of his six 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the third.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 22 points on 25 shots while Russell Westbrook scored 20 points on just 6-for-18 shooting.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Evan Fournier

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Robert Williams

EARLY LEAD

The Celtics benefitted from a fair share of missed shots by the Wizards early on — Westbrook tip in, Alex Len layup and dunk — as Boston opened up a 15-9 lead midway through the quarter.