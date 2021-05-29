Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Drops 50 In Boston’s Game 3 Win Over Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ 2020-21 season will survive past Memorial Day.

After an ugly showing in Game 2 of its first-round NBA playoffs series with the Nets, the Celtics responded with a 125-119 triumph Friday night at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum, who was forced to exit Tuesday’s game due to an eye injury, was sensational in Game 3. A game-high 50 points marked a new career playoff high for the 23-year-old.

Tristan Thompson put together arguably his best game in a C’s uniform, stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Marcus Smart (23 points) and Evan Fournier (17 points) also scored in double figures for Boston.

Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 80 points, but Brooklyn didn’t receive much help elsewhere.

With the win, the Celtics trimmed the Nets’ series lead to 2-1.

Here’s how it all went down: