Celtics Wrap: Kemba Walker Ties Season-High Vs. Shorthanded Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum took total advantage of a decimated Orlando Magic lineup for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

In a 132-96 win against a fringe-NBA rotation of just nine platers available, Walker looked well rested after some time off, tying a season-high 32 points with four assists and three rebounds.

Tatum dropped 27 points with seven rebounds and two steals, while Fournier (18 points, four assists) and Marcus Smart (nine assists) provided great ball movement in a 28-assist game for Boston.

Pritchard led bench that got a lot of time in the fourth with 14 points as the Celtics improve to 35-31.

Here’s how it all went down:



STARTING FIVE

SF: Jayson Tatum

PG: Kemba Walker

C: Robert Williams

SG: Marcus Smart

PF: Evan Fournier

TURNOVER TALLY

Coming back from a side strain, a rested Kemba Walker definitely didn’t look hurt in the first quarter. He led the game with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting by the end of the first quarter.