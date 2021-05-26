NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets took it to the Boston Celtics early on and never let up in a 130-108 blowout win during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

The second-seeded Nets asserted themselves at both ends and led by as much as 27 in the first half and 33 in the third quarter.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant scored a game-high 26 points, but it was sharpshooter Joe Harris who provided the biggest first-half spark as he scored 22 of his 25 points before the break. James Harden added 20 of his own while Kyrie Irving chipped in 15.

Marcus Smart scored a team-high 19 points as four of the five starters — all but Jayson Tatum — scored double figures. Tatum, who finished with nine points, played 21 minutes before leaving the game in the third quarter with an eye injury. He did not return. Kemba Walker (17), Evan Fournier (16) and Tristan Thompson (15) all scored double figures.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Evan Fournier

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson

STAGNANT OFFENSE

Head coach Brad Stevens said before Tuesday’s game how he was hoping the Celtics would improve their ball movement after a Game 1 loss. That was not the case early on as the C’s recorded just one first-quarter assist and played too much isolation.