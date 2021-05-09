Change Of Scenery Looks Good On Red Sox Starting Pitcher Nick Pivetta

NESN Logo Sign In

After Nick Pivetta earned his seventh win in a Boston Red Sox uniform, Johnny Miller of WBZ NewsRadio asked him if this is the best he’s ever pitched in his career.

“Yes. It is,” Pivetta answered frankly in his postgame Zoom availability following Boston’s 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s the Boston Red Sox. I want us to have really good success, and that starts with me on the mound throwing up zeros, and so that’s what I hold really high on my pedestal. Got to keep the runs low, I know these guys are going to score runs eventually, right? But it gives me an extra confidence.”

So far, his starts have provided his team with just that.

Since trading for him in August in exchange for Brandon Workman (who the Red Sox since have reacquired), the team is 8-1 when Pivetta takes the mound. And the 28-year-old has yet to record a loss, with seven wins in nine outings.

In Boston, he practically looks like a different player compared to the righty that went back-and-forth from the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation and bullpen, making just three relief appearances for them in 2020 and allowing 10 earned runs on 10 hits (with three home runs) over 5 2/3 innings.

“I just feel like sometimes you need to breathe, right?” manager Alex Cora said of Pivetta after the game. “You know, you put too much pressure on yourself to do the job and sometimes it doesn’t work out, and then, you know, you go somewhere else and you can relax. I don’t know if that’s the case, I never asked him that question. One thing I told him in spring training, ‘You get the ball every five days, and we trust you.’