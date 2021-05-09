Charlie Coyle Injury: Latest Update On Bruins’ Third-Line Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

It might not be Monday or Tuesday, but Charlie Coyle will be back some point soon.

The Boston Bruins winger has not played since the third period of Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury.

And while his status for the final two regular season games is up in the air, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy expects Coyle to be ready for the postseason.

“(He’s doing) better,” Cassidy said told reporters Sunday, over Zoom. “He skated on his own yesterday, I believe he’ll go out today. I don’t know if he’ll play these two games, I’ve got to check with the medical staff, see what the risk-reward is, or is it better just getting him ready for the playoffs, because he will be ready to go for the playoffs. If he does sit out these two games, do we further risk injury, if he does go back in, does he need the game or two to get ready? So, those are the things we’ll discuss with the player and medical team and go from there.”

It’s unclear how exactly Coyle got hurt. The suspicion is that it might’ve been the result of getting hit by a Brandon Carlo shot.

Regardless, things are trending in the right direction for Coyle, which is good news for the Bruins, as he was starting to build some chemistry with the retooled third line of Nick Ritchie, Sean Kuraly and Coyle.

