Charlie McAvoy Continues To Dominate For Bruins Despite Overtime Loss

Charlie McAvoy is in the zone right now

by and

Charlie McAvoy has been impressive throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The big Boston Bruins defenseman has done a little bit of everything this postseason while regularly leading the Bruins in ice time.

McAvoy entered the Bruins’ Game 2 clash with the New York Islanders with a goal and five assists to go along with a plus-six rating while averaging 26:26 of ice time.

The 23-year-old continued to shine Monday night with an assist and four hits across 28:57 minutes on the ice during the Bruins’ heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss at TD Garden.

For more on his night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

Bruins Wrap: Series Tied After Boston Drops Game 2 With 4-3 Overtime Loss

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related