Charlie McAvoy Continues To Dominate For Bruins Despite Overtime Loss

Charlie McAvoy has been impressive throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The big Boston Bruins defenseman has done a little bit of everything this postseason while regularly leading the Bruins in ice time.

McAvoy entered the Bruins’ Game 2 clash with the New York Islanders with a goal and five assists to go along with a plus-six rating while averaging 26:26 of ice time.

The 23-year-old continued to shine Monday night with an assist and four hits across 28:57 minutes on the ice during the Bruins’ heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images