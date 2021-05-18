Charlie McAvoy Earning Sweet Nickname During Bruins-Capitals Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy is garnering increasing admiration shift by shift.

NHL goaltender-turned-analyst Kevin Weekes hailed the Bruins defenseman and called on the hockey community to show him more respect Monday night, following Boston’s 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Weeks believes McAvoy is living up to his nickname, “Chucky Bright Lights,” as he marshals the Bruins’ top defensive pairing in the postseason.

“… Somebody that doesn’t get enough love that I’ve been pumping on our air since World Juniors, Charlie McAvoy, ‘Chucky Bright Lights,’ give this guy his due,” Weekes said on NHL Network. “He played almost 27 minutes to lead all skaters in this game, all situations. Throw him over the boards, you don’t have to worry about matchups with him. This guy is an absolute gamer since he came into the league out of BU (in 2017-18). I think he doesn’t get enough love, enough respect around the league.”

McAvoy scored five goals and notched 25 assists for 30 points during the regular season. He established himself as Boston’s blue-line leader and one of the NHL’s top defenseman in his first season without Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug as teammates.

If McAvoy, 23, continues to improve — teammate Taylor Hall believes he hasn’t reached his ceiling — and drive Boston toward success this season and beyond, it’s only a matter of time before the wider hockey world joins Weeks in giving “Chuckie Bright Lights” his due and using the nickname accordingly.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images