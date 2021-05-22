NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy have known each other for a while, dating all the way back to their days at Boston University.

McAvoy really has come into his own this season with the Bruins, which was necessary for Boston following the departures of Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara. He’s quietly made a case to be in the Norris Trophy conversation, and McAvoy has had a very strong first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far.

That trend continued Friday in Boston’s 4-1 Game 4 win over Washington, which gave the B’s a commanding 3-1 series lead. McAvoy racked up three assists and led Bruins defensemen with 26:18 of ice time.

What he’s been doing all season has caught the eye of Grzelcyk.

“Unbelievable. Can’t say enough good things about him,” Grzelcyk said over Zoom after the game. “When the spotlight’s on him, and lights get brighter, Chuckie shows up to play. It’s fun to watch him grow up right in front of our eyes. He’s one of the best defensemen in the league.”

McAvoy will look to carry that momentum into Game 5 on Sunday night in Washington, D.C. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images