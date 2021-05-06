Chase Winovich Bids Farewell To New Hampshire In Wild Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

For Chase Winovich and New Hampshire, it’s not “goodbye,” it’s “see you later” — or something.

The New England Patriots pass-rusher spent much of his offseason in the Granite State, first yearning for a place to stay before renting a home in the Portsmouth area. If you follow Winovich on social media, you likely have seen plenty of posts promoting the greatness of New Hampshire.

It all culminated Wednesday in a wild Instagram post that features a video of Winovich exuberantly expressing his gratitude for the state, along with an equally intense caption.

“I surfed in your ocean, hiked your trails, petted your goats and snowy owls?” the caption reads. “New Hampshire I learned a ton of lessons on love, strength, and generosity. It captured my heart and strengthened my soul. This place is SPECIAL. The people, the energy, the nature! I could not be more appreciative of everything this state has provided for me and I promise to give my all come this fall for you (hashtags are personal) #onelove #ThanksCooper #NewJersey #BabsonTennis #MotherEarth”

Babson tennis, indeed.

Whether Winovich returns to New Hampshire next year remains to be seen. So, too, does whether there’s a spot for him on a Patriots roster that suddenly features pass-rushing redundancy.