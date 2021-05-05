NESN Logo Sign In

Real Madrid represents the ultimate test of Chelsea’s newfound fortitude.

The teams will meet Wednesday in London at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. They tied 1-1 last week in Madrid, meaning Chelsea can progress with a goalless draw. However, if Real Madrid scores more than once, Chelsea will have to beat the Spanish giants outright.

Real Madrid looks to return to the Champions League final for the first time since 2018. Chelsea last reached the Champions League final in 2012.

The Chelsea-Real Madrid winner will face Manchester City on May 29 in Istanbul in the Champions League final.

Here’s when and how to watch Chelsea versus Real Madrid in the United States:

When: Wednesday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network | TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images