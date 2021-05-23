Chris Sale Injury: Alex Cora Offers Positive Update On Red Sox Ace

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox left-handed pitcher Chris Sale received another positive report Saturday prior to Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Sale, who continues his rehab and recovery from Tommy John surgery, threw another bullpen session Saturday, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Cora said before Saturday’s game that Sale threw on flat ground and then off the mound, as well.

“Everything seemed fine,” Cora said on a pregame video conference, per the team. “He was able to repeat his delivery and so it was another positive day for him.”

The Red Sox, who are 29-18 on the season following Saturday’s result in Philadelphia, hope Sale will pitch for Boston at some point during the 2021 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox