Christian Arroyo Embraces Danny Santana’s ‘Instant Impact’ With Red Sox

'I will take guys that help his team win any any single day of the week'

Since Christian Arroyo was placed on the 10-day injured list, the Boston Red Sox had to replenish the roster and call some guys up, and one player in particular has stood out.

After impressing with Triple-A Worcester, utility player Danny Santana made his debut with the team in a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting home runs on both occasions.

Certainly, Santana has done enough to prove himself a regular member of the Red Sox’s active roster, but that may mean less playing time for another versatile player like Arroyo.

He’s being a good sport about it, though.

“He’s a really good player that’s going to help us win and I think that’s the goal, you know?” Arroyo told reporters before Boston’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

“It’s all 26 guys on this roster, and (Alex Cora) said a couple times, it takes more than 25-26 guys to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, which is where we’re trying to go. So for me, the way I look at it is, he’s here to help us win. Anytime anyone can help us win that’s all I’m concerned about. I want us to win. And Danny Santana, I mean you guys saw that Phillies series. He comes in, he hits a homers first game and hits a homer in his second game. That’s an instant impact right there. Nothing wrong with that. I will take guys that help his team win any any single day of the week. That’s just kind of how I feel.”

Santana seems to be one of those guys so far. As a result, with Arroyo’s reinstatement, infielder Michael Chavis had to be sent back down, an unfortunate result of Santana making the most of his oppotunity.

The 30-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox as to rehab from offseason Tommy John surgery, and a foot infection kept Santana sidelined through April.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images

