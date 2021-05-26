Christian Arroyo Embraces Danny Santana’s ‘Instant Impact’ With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Since Christian Arroyo was placed on the 10-day injured list, the Boston Red Sox had to replenish the roster and call some guys up, and one player in particular has stood out.

After impressing with Triple-A Worcester, utility player Danny Santana made his debut with the team in a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting home runs on both occasions.

Certainly, Santana has done enough to prove himself a regular member of the Red Sox’s active roster, but that may mean less playing time for another versatile player like Arroyo.

He’s being a good sport about it, though.

“He’s a really good player that’s going to help us win and I think that’s the goal, you know?” Arroyo told reporters before Boston’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

“It’s all 26 guys on this roster, and (Alex Cora) said a couple times, it takes more than 25-26 guys to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, which is where we’re trying to go. So for me, the way I look at it is, he’s here to help us win. Anytime anyone can help us win that’s all I’m concerned about. I want us to win. And Danny Santana, I mean you guys saw that Phillies series. He comes in, he hits a homers first game and hits a homer in his second game. That’s an instant impact right there. Nothing wrong with that. I will take guys that help his team win any any single day of the week. That’s just kind of how I feel.”

Santana seems to be one of those guys so far. As a result, with Arroyo’s reinstatement, infielder Michael Chavis had to be sent back down, an unfortunate result of Santana making the most of his oppotunity.