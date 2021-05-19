Christian Arroyo In ‘Good Place’ To Start Rehab Assignment For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

It sounds like Christian Arroyo is making some progress.

The Boston Red Sox recently placed Arroyo on the 10-day injured list with a left hand contusion, retroactive to May 7. But they had to reassess their rehab plan for the infielder after he still was too sore from being hit by a pitch twice on the same hand in the span of 10 days.

Arroyo had trouble holding the bat prior to being placed on the IL, but before the Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, manager Alex Cora shared the 25-year-old is feeling better and is taking swings.

“Christian, he took batting practice yesterday, he is taking batting practice today,” Cora said. “If everything goes well, there’s a good chance he starts a rehab assignment soon. So he’s in a good place. Actually, I texted him this morning and he feels good about where he’s at right now, so we’ll do the same thing today, batting practice-wise on the field, and from there we’ll make decisions.”

Fingers crossed. Prior to the injury, Arroyo was batting .275 for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images