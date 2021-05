NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo is back from the injured list.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday afternoon after a short rehabilitation stint with the Worcester Red Sox.

Prior to his time on the injured list Arroyo was hitting .275 to along with seven doubles and seven RBIs so far in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images