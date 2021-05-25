Christian Arroyo’s Hand ‘Nothing Debilitating’ In Return To Red Sox Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday reinstated Christian Arroyo from the 10-day injured list.

The infielder had been on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Worcester after getting hit by a pitch on the same hand twice in a span of just 10 days.

He won’t be in the lineup as the Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves, but his hand is feeling good. Mostly.

“The only thing I really feel every once in a while is there’s still a bruise there, which is to be expected,” Arroyo told reporters in his pregame media availability. “But as far as everything else, no, I’ve been feeling good. Played the field Sunday and Saturday, no issues there. Playing catch and stuff was fine, hitting BP was fine and everything. Just like I said, it’s just that bruise sometimes, it’s just one of those things that it’s like a bruise anywhere else, you know? You touch it or hit it or something it’s gonna aggravate you, but it’s nothing that’s debilitating.”

He used the rehab assignment to focus on his timing and come out healthy. Going forward, Arroyo will use an EvoShield pad on his left hand — the third protectant he’s tried to hit with.

Arroyo said the hope is the shield won’t impact his batting, but he knows the difference it could make against an inside pitch.

“The second time I got hit, I was actually wearing a pad that (Alex Verdugo) actually gave me. And thank God I had it on because it definitely helped absorb some of that force. But it it’s one of those freak things … getting hit in the hands stinks. It’s kind of hard to facilitate the pain, but yeah, I’ll be wearing a pad. We’re hoping that this one’s harder and it’s going to stay in that position to absorb all that force.”