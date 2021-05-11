Christian Barmore Takeaways: Patriots Rookie Has Unique Skill Set

At the same time, Barmore was a great value for New England six picks into the second round, and he has some really impressive potential despite the fact that, as nearly every single one of his scouting reports indicated, he has a tendency to run hot and cold in games and week-to-week.

Barmore finished his junior season with eight sacks, four QB hits and 27 hurries despite playing about half of Alabama’s defensive snaps, per PFF. He also had four batted passes and 20 run stops. Among drafted defensive tackles, Barmore finished second in PFF’s pass-rush win rate metric, third in pressure percentage, second in pass-rush productivity and third in run stops. PFF gave him a 91.5 pass-rush grade and 71.7 run-stop grade in 2020.

He’s not a finished product, and he had some rough spots in games. He had a false start and found himself on the ground early against Georgia, but then made up for it with a crazy strip sack and batted pass.

He also can get pushed around at times by double teams and overruns the quarterback on passing downs. All of the issues are fixable, however. And if they’re fixed, he could be a Pro Bowler. That’s how he looked late in the 2020 season.

Barmore is a really intriguing fit in New England because of his potential as a three-down defensive tackle. That doesn’t mean he can play 100 percent of defensive snaps, but he’s the first defensive tackle acquired by the Patriots with the potential to consistently play more than 60 or 70 percent of snaps since Vince Wilfork was on the roster. Since 2014, when Wilfork played 73.6 percent of defensive snaps, Alan Branch has led Patriots defensive tackles in defensive snap percentage in one season with 60 percent in 2016.

As a junior in 2020, Barmore played as a three-technique defensive tackle on 62.3 percent of his snaps, at nose tackle for 17.2 percent of snaps, at five-technique defensive end on 17.2 percent of his snaps and on the edge on 3.1 percent of snaps before declaring early for the draft. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Barmore has the ability to play any of those positions in the NFL too. Similar to Alabama, the Patriots like to run 4-3 and 3-4 looks. So, Barmore will play all over the line of scrimmage.

His athleticism (4.98-second 40-yard dash) is most intriguing on third down as a pass rusher. And that’s probably where it makes the most sense to stick Barmore as a rookie, especially because the Patriots have a void to fill at that position after Adam Butler left for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Barmore could make an immediate impact in the middle of the Patriots’ pass rush on third down, surrounded by players like Dont’a Hightower, Matt Judos, Chase Winovich and Josh Uche. Butler was really good at taking up space, letting the players around him do damage and occasionally get through the line for his own pressures. Barmore has the upside to be even better and cause more havoc by himself.