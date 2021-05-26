NESN Logo Sign In

College football regular season win totals are here.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook were first to market and they posted win totals for 129 teams. Alabama and Clemson have the highest totals at 11.5, followed closely by Ohio State and Oklahoma at 11.

Bowling Green, UMass and UNLV are all lined at 1.5, while Kansas sits at 1.

Notable CFB win totals @DKSportsbook:



Alabama 11.5

Clemson 11.5

Ohio State 11

Oklahoma 11

Georgia 10.5

Cincinnati 10

Coastal Carolina 10

UNC 10

Wisconsin 9.5

Florida 9

Notre Dame 9

Oregon 9

USC 9

Michigan 8

Texas 8

Auburn 7

Boston College 7

Bowling Green 1.5

UNLV 1.5

Kansas 1 — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) May 25, 2021

Here are four teams I’m circling on the college football betting sheet in late May:

Clemson “Under” 11.5 wins -125

I don’t like the Tigers to run the table in their first season without Trevor Lawrence. Some analysts believe quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei can be just as good, but I’m not putting the cart before the horse. Clemson starts off its season with a very losable neutral-site game against Georgia and they play at N.C. State, Pittsburgh and South Carolina. The Tigers recruit well enough to replenish most of what they lost in the NFL draft, but there are too many land mines to feel confident in a perfect regular season.

Oregon “Over” 9 wins -113

This is my favorite win total on the board. I love me some Ducks this year. It all starts with the offensive line in Eugene and head coach Mario Cristobal returns four starters in the trenches. The backfield is loaded, too, with CJ Verdell and Travis Dye ready to run through big gaps all season. I expect veteran Anthony Brown to start at quarterback and as long as he takes care of the football, Oregon should win 10 games. They’ll likely slip up at Ohio State and November’s tilt at Utah will be a war, but the cream will rise for Cristobal. The Ducks are way too talented to lose four games.