Colt Brennan, Former Hawaii College Football Star, Reportedly Dead At 37

Tragedy has struck the football world.

Colt Brennan, who starred as a quarterback for the University of Hawaii in the mid-2000s, is dead at 37 years old, Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday afternoon. Neither the cause of death nor the exact date of Brennan’s passing is known.

#BREAKING: Former @HawaiiFootball quarterback Colt Brennan has died at 37, sources tell @HawaiiNewsNow. — Ian Scheuring (@IanScheuring) May 11, 2021

Brennan was excellent while at Hawaii, especially in 2006 when he passed for 5,549 yards and 58 touchdowns in 14 games. The Rainbow Warriors won the Hawaii Bowl that year before enjoying an undefeated regular season in 2007. Brennan was a Heisman Trophy finalist both seasons.

He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft but was released two years later without appearing in a regular season game.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports Images