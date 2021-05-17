NESN Logo Sign In

DeWanna Bonner is not new to Connecticut Sun, but she is to their home arena.

After joining the team in a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Mercury ahead of last year, fans weren’t able to see her fit in seamlessly in an All-WNBA Second Team campaign in 2020.

But in front of the home crowd in a competitive win over her former team, Bonner put on a show for them, dropping a game-high 27 points.

She almost forgot it was her first performance at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“Oh yeah, it is my first win! Thank you,” Bonner said in her postgame interview on the court, as seen in NESN’s broadcast of the game.

In addition to her 27 points, the 33-year-old had five rebounds and four assists against the team she won three WNBA titles with.

“I’m just so proud of my team,” Bonner said. “That win meant a lot to me personally, and for them to come out and fight like that and fight for me, but I wanted to win for them, too.”