Craig Smith Injury: Bruins Winger Won’t Return With Lower Body Injury

Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith seemed to get a bit dinged up during the second period, and it’s led to the second-line winger being ruled out for the third period.
The team announced Smith suffered a lower-body injury and will not return for Game 1 against the New York Islanders. Boston led New York 3-2 midway through the third period when the update was released.
Jake DeBrusk took over on the second line for Smith, skating with David Krejci and Taylor Hall.
Charlie McAvoy scored to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead after a pair of David Pastrnak goals earlier in the game.