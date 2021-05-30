Craig Smith Injury: Bruins Winger Won’t Return With Lower Body Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith seemed to get a bit dinged up during the second period, and it’s led to the second-line winger being ruled out for the third period.

The team announced Smith suffered a lower-body injury and will not return for Game 1 against the New York Islanders. Boston led New York 3-2 midway through the third period when the update was released.

UPDATE: Craig Smith (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2021

Jake DeBrusk took over on the second line for Smith, skating with David Krejci and Taylor Hall.

Charlie McAvoy scored to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead after a pair of David Pastrnak goals earlier in the game.

