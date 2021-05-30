Craig Smith Injury: Bruins Winger’s Game 2 Status Still Up In The Air

NESN Logo Sign In

The wait continues to see if the Boston Bruins will be with or without Craig Smith on Monday.

Smith left Saturday’s Game 1 win over the New York Islanders after a hit from Cal Clutterbuck. The hit came in the second period, and Smith was ruled out for the rest of the game in the third period.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have much of an update on Smith following the game, but he shared a little bit more ahead of Sunday’s practice.

“He’s here today getting treatment, so we won’t know (until later),” Cassidy told reporters over Zoom. “It’s an optional (skate) today, I think most people are going to exercise their option. He’ll give it a shot in the morning if he’s able to, and we’ll have a better update then. Right now, not much for you until we see him on the ice tomorrow.”

Karson Kuhlman is the likely candidate to replace Smith in the lineup if he missed Game 2, which is set for Monday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images