NESN Logo Sign In

Another season of Connecticut Sun basketball on NESN networks is upon us.

The Sun on Thursday released their broadcast schedule for the 2021 WNBA season, and the slate includes 22 games that NESN and NESN+ will air and Watch NESN Live will stream online.

NESN networks’ Sun broadcasts will begin Sunday, May 16, with their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Check out the NESN networks’ full Sun broadcast schedule below.

Date Time Opponent Friday, May 14 7:30 p.m. ET at Atlanta Dream Twitter Sunday, May 16 7 p.m. ET vs. Phoenix Mercury NESN Wednesday, May 19 7 p.m. ET vs. Indiana Fever CBSSN Friday, May 21 10 p.m. ET at Phoenix Mercury Facebook Sunday, May 23 6 p.m. ET at Las Vegas Aces Facebook Tuesday, May 25 10 p.m. ET at Seattle Storm NESN+ Friday, May 28 7 p.m. ET vs. Washington Mystics Facebook Sunday, May 30 7 p.m. ET at Minnesota Lynx NESN Tuesday, June 1 7 p.m. ET vs. Las Vegas Aces NESN+ Saturday, June 5 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Liberty NESN Sunday, June 13 2 p.m. ET Seattle Storm Facebook Thursday, June 17 8 p.m. ET at Chicago Sky Twitter Saturday, June 19 2 p.m. ET at Chicago Sky CBS Tuesday, June 22 7 p.m. ET vs. Dallas Wings NESN+ Sunday, June 27 2 p.m. ET vs. Chicago Sky NESN+ Tuesday, June 29 7 p.m. ET at Washington Mystics ESPN2 Thursday, July 1 7 p.m. ET at Indiana Fever NESN Saturday, July 3 1 p.m. ET at Indiana Fever NESN Friday, July 9 7 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta Dream NESN+ Sunday, July 11 2 p.m. ET at New York Liberty NESN+ Sunday, Aug. 15 4 p.m. ET at Dallas Wings Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 17 7 p.m. ET vs. Minnesota Lynx NESN+ Thursday, Aug. 19 7 p.m. ET vs. Minnesota Lynx NESN Tuesday, Aug. 24 7 p.m. ET vs. Las Vegas Aces NESN+ Thursday, Aug. 26 7 p.m. ET vs. Los Angeles Sparks NESN+ Saturday, Aug. 28 7 p.m. ET vs. Los Angeles Sparks NESN+ Tuesday, Aug. 31 7 p.m. ET at Washington Mystics NESN+ Tuesday, Sept. 7 8 p.m. ET at Dallas Wings NESN+ Thursday, Sept. 9 10:30 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Sparks NESN Saturday, Sept. 11 10 p.m. ET at Phoenix Mercury NESN+ Wednesday, Sept. 15 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Liberty NESN+ Sunday, Sept. 19 2 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta Dream NESN+

*Schedule subject to change. Check the NESN/NESN+ TV schedule for the latest broadcast information.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images