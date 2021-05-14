NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun might not see the official union of its Big Three this season, but there still is plenty of talent left on the roster to compensate.

Alyssa Thomas leaves behind some massive shoes to fill after undergoing surgery to repair an injured Achilles this offseason. The woman fondly known as “The Engine” is out indefinitely and likely will miss the entire 2021 campaign, forcing Connecticut to find other ways to make ends meet.

Luckily, this team is bursting at the seams with skill.

Finding the perfect lineup is no small task for any team, let alone one down perhaps its most impactful athlete. Head coach Curt Miller proved his ability to effectively fill the gaps during Jonquel Jones’ absence in 2020 and now faces a similar situation with Thomas. The roster is different and the needs have changed, but in the end, the goal is the same: take home the franchise’s first-ever WNBA title.

With all of this in mind, here is whomight step up and surprise Sun fans with their 2021 performance.

WHO MIGHT STEP UP

Natisha Hiedeman

Hiedeman’s role has grown steadily throughout her time with Connecticut, and that trend likely will continue this season. She nearly doubled her average point output between 2019 (3.7 per game) and 2020 (6.1 per game) as one of the Sun’s key bench players. She is sure to continue her supporting role this season, no matter where she’ll play.

DiJonai Carrington

Expectations are fairly high for this 23-year-old after all of the offseason hype surrounding her while she prepares for her first-ever WNBA season. On top of posting 16 points, five rebounds and an assist in Saturday’s scrimmage against the Dallas Wings, Carrington has received high praise from some of her veteran teammates like Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Barring any drastic changes, she should slot in nicely into Connecticut’s lineup, though it isn’t exactly clear where just yet.