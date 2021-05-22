CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Improves To 4-0 With 17-Point Win Over Mercury

HOT START

The Sun bolted out to a quick 11-0 lead thanks to triples from Hiedeman, Jonquel Jones and Bonner, the last of which forced a Mercury timeout less than three minutes into the contest.

Swaggy startin? this game off with a BANGGG ?? pic.twitter.com/i3nlYsE4YV — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 22, 2021

It took Phoenix nearly four minutes of game time to find the bottom of the net. From there, it turned into a back-and-forth affair, and the Mercury finally were able to trim the Sun’s lead to single digits with 1:43 left in the first via a Diggins-Smith floater. Connecticut’s lead ultimately stood at eight when the first-quarter buzzer sounded.

Brionna Jones was a handful down low for Phoenix. Her six first-quarter points only were upped by Diggins-Smith’s seven.

Can we talk about this pass?



DeWanna you smooth with it. pic.twitter.com/B4tTK0tht9 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 22, 2021

STAYING IN CONTROL

It seemed as though Phoenix was on the cusp of a rally as the first quarter came to a close, but the Sun eliminated any idea of Mercury momentum in the second.

Connecticut entered the break with a comfortable 48-30 lead. The Sun received a lift from the bench in the second frame, as Beatrice Mompremier and Kaila Charles combined for 11 points.

Connecticut’s halftime lead would have been even larger had it not been for Taurasi, who woke up in the second and led all players at the break with 12 points.