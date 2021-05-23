NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun kept their undefeated start going with a 72-65 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

DeWanna Bonner led the way offensively with a game-high 22 points on 7-for-15 from the field. Jonquel Jones (7-for-16) and Brionna Jones (8-for-16), though, were equally impactful with 19 points apiece.

The Sun improved to 5-0 while the Aces fell to 2-2.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

G: Natisha Hiedeman

G: Jasmine Thomas

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

F: Brionna Jones

DEFENSE CLAMPS DOWN

Connecticut allowed just eight first-quarter points and took a 18-8 lead after the first quarter.

Jonquel Jones hit Connecticut’s second 3-pointer of the quarter and it earned the Sun their first double-digit lead, 14-4, just 5:34 into the contest.