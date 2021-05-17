NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun are undefeated through their first two games of the 2021 season.

With an 86-78 win over the Phoenix Mercury that came down to the wire, the Sun showed that even without Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas, the Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner experience is going to be a good one.

In a thoroughly entertaining game where both teams played solid defense and shot well from the 3-point line, Bonner led the game with 27 points and five rebounds, while Jonquel Jones put up a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Hiedeman had a career-high 17 points starting for Connecticut, with Brionna Jones (nine points) and Briann January (15 points) making the difference down the stretch to hold on to the win.

Former UConn Huskies players on the Mercury like Kia Nurse and Megan Walker played well in their returns to Connecticut, led of course by Diana Taurasi’s 19 points.

After slow starts from Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner, they came alive for Phoenix in the second half, finishing with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The Sun now are 2-0 with the win. Here’s how it all went down.