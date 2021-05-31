CT Sun Wrap: Lynx Comeback Leads To First Victory Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Minnesota Lynx were in search of their first win of the season, and found it Sunday against one of the best teams in the WNBA, defeating the Connecticut Sun 79-74

Despite a strong first quarter shooting performance and a hard-fought fourth, Connecticut shot just 37.7 percent in the loss.

Jonquel Jones finished with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. And as she was in foul trouble down the stretch, DeWanna Bonner stepped up with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to keep things competitive.

For the Lynx, Sylvia Fowles was fantastic and led with a game-high 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. In her debut with Minnesota, veteran Layshia Clarendon had 12 points, five rebounds and three assits off the bench.

With the loss, Connecticut falls to 6-2 on the season. Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

C: Brionna Jones

G: Briann January

G: Jasmine Thomas

SIGNATURE START

Connecticut started the game in typical Sun fashion, with tough defense and a strong shooting performance.