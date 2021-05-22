NESN Logo Sign In

Curtis Lazar had a special fan in attendance at TD Garden on Friday night.

Lazar’s wife, Reanne, and newborn son, Owen, made sure to wish the forward good luck ahead of Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals.

Owen and his mom must have brought some luck as the Bruins went on to win 4-1 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Check out the adorable pregame moment below:

After the first period of Friday’s win, Lazar spoke with NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz and was asked about having his son at the game for the first time.

“It’s pretty special, no doubt,” he told Jurksztowicz during NESN’s intermission report. “Having him here in Boston along for the ride, it makes everything a lot worthwhile. Kudos to my wife for taking care of him, and helping him cheer on the team.”