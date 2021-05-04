Damien Harris Offers Words Of Wisdom To Incoming Patriots Rookies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots last week gave eight players a chance to play in the National Football League.

Now, it’s up to those New England newcomers to make the most of their opportunity.

As Damien Harris explained in a recent interview with WBZ’s Steve Burton, every Patriots player takes a different path to the NFL. But once you arrive in Foxboro, you’re on a level playing field as everyone else in a New England uniform.

“Where you get drafted doesn’t really matter,” Harris told Burton, as transcribed by CBS Boston. “I know everyone wants to be a first-round pick. I wanted to be one more than anything. But it doesn’t matter when you step in to this organization because everyone has to do their job. Everyone is held to the same standard, is held accountable and has to be ready to work. That’s the name of the game.

“It’s about the work. There is no magic pill you can take or secret formula or shortcut you can take. This game doesn’t accept that. It’s all about the work, coming in with the mindset to be the best you can be and be the best for your organization. That’s all that matters; being ready to walk in and just go to work.”

Not all of the Patriots’ 2021 draft picks will be new faces to Harris. New England’s first two selections — Mac Jones and Christian Barmore — both are Alabama products.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images