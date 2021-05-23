Danica Patrick Does ‘Kisses And Cardio’ With Boyfriend In New Instagram

Danica Patrick and her new boyfriend enjoyed quite a pleasant Saturday, apparently.
The retired NASCAR driver shared an Instagram post showing herself and her boyfriend, Carter Comstock, enjoying “kisses and cardio” on a soccer field. Patrick, who last year went through a breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recently has made her relationship more and more public.
Take a look:
Kisses and cardio. Saturday things. Followed by waffles.
Also, babe knows more about fitness than me? so I said, you?re in charge.
That’s nice. Waffles are good.
By the way, Patrick next week will offer her broadcasting skills during the 2021 Indianapolis 500. She also will drive the pace car before the event begins.