Danica Patrick Does ‘Kisses And Cardio’ With Boyfriend In New Instagram

Danica Patrick and her new boyfriend enjoyed quite a pleasant Saturday, apparently.

The retired NASCAR driver shared an Instagram post showing herself and her boyfriend, Carter Comstock, enjoying “kisses and cardio” on a soccer field. Patrick, who last year went through a breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recently has made her relationship more and more public.

Take a look:

Kisses and cardio. Saturday things. Followed by waffles.

Also, babe knows more about fitness than me? so I said, you?re in charge.

That’s nice. Waffles are good.