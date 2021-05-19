Danica Patrick Shares Photos From Trip With Boyfriend Carter Comstock

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick on Tuesday offered the biggest look yet at herself and her new boyfriend.

The retired NASCAR driver recently revealed her relationship with Carter Comstock, someone whom we honestly still don’t know much about. Comstock seemingly is Patrick’s first boyfriend since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Her are new photos of Patrick and Comstock, via Instagram:

I remember when I used to be afraid of heights.

Via Ferrata climbing. Farm tour. Tasting menu. Hot springs.

All charged up on minerals and relaxation?. ready for lots of fun work at the Indy 500 next weekend!

Patrick once again will work on the broadcast for the Indianapolis 500. This year’s edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is scheduled for May 30.

