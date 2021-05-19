Danny Santana Impresses In WooSox’s Win, Called ‘Ultimate Pro’

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Santana certainly is making the most of his time with the Worcester Red Sox.

Santana went 3-for-4 in Worcester’s win over the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night at Polar Park. The utilityman was a triple shy of the cycle with a home run, single and double.

The strong night from the veteran impressed WooSox head coach Billy McMillon.

“Danny is the ultimate pro,” he told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Kate Morrison. “He goes about his business the right way. I think one of the things I’m happy about is some of the younger guys have looked and seen his routine and goes about his business, and I don’t think you can ask for much more than that.”

If Santana continues this streak, McMillon believes he’ll be able to help the Red Sox soon.

“I think he’s getting more and more ready to go to potentially help the big club,” McMillon said. “I think he’s just got to get some time under his belt. He missed spring training so in a way this is his build-up for the season. He’s done everything. He’s made good plays in the field, he?’ stolen a bag, he’s hit from both sides of the plate. I think he’s just getting himself ready for that call.”

It certainly sounds that way.