David Pastrnak has been impressive for the Boston Bruins in the postseason.
Pastrnak entered the team’s Game 2 matchup with the Washington Capitals with 54 points across 53 career Stanley Cup Playoff games thanks to 20 goals and 24 assists.
The 24-year-old right winger added to his total with an assist on Patrice Bergeron’s first goal of the 2021 postseason as the B’s came away with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over Washington.
