David Pastrnak was unstoppable Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins welcomed the New York Islanders to TD Garden for Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs clash Saturday, and Pastrnak shined the brightest as Boston earned a 5-2 win.

Pastrnak lit the lamp three times for his second career postseason hat trick to help Boston take a 1-0 series lead over the Islanders.

