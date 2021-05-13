Did Julian Edelman Just Leave Door Open For Joining Buccaneers?

Julian Edelman is retired for good, right?
Well, probably. But he did his best Thursday to generate speculation about a potential comeback.
Former NFL punter and current podcaster Pac McAfee joked with Edelman about possibly joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edelman’s potential reunion with Tom Brady has been talked about — sometimes seriously; sometimes not — since the Super Bowl LIII MVP announced his retirement in April.
Edelman all along has claimed his retirement is legitimate. He mostly sang a similar tune while speaking with McAfee but, as you’ll see toward the end of the video below, he seemingly left the door (slightly) open for a move to Tampa:
If nothing else, that moves Edelman’s chances of joining the Bucs from zero percent to 0.1 percent. In all likelihood, he simply was messing around.
But hey, it’s something.