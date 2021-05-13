Did Julian Edelman Just Leave Door Open For Joining Buccaneers?

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman is retired for good, right?

Well, probably. But he did his best Thursday to generate speculation about a potential comeback.

Former NFL punter and current podcaster Pac McAfee joked with Edelman about possibly joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edelman’s potential reunion with Tom Brady has been talked about — sometimes seriously; sometimes not — since the Super Bowl LIII MVP announced his retirement in April.

Edelman all along has claimed his retirement is legitimate. He mostly sang a similar tune while speaking with McAfee but, as you’ll see toward the end of the video below, he seemingly left the door (slightly) open for a move to Tampa:

Chatting with #Patriots LEGEND @Edelman11 & he tells us what's going on with his knee & what led to his retirement #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/xCHbqc6sIn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 13, 2021

If nothing else, that moves Edelman’s chances of joining the Bucs from zero percent to 0.1 percent. In all likelihood, he simply was messing around.

But hey, it’s something.